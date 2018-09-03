Attack on 'Rath' plot to kill Shivraj: MP Home Minister

on Saturday said the attack on the "Rath" (campaign vehicle) of during his "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" was part of a conspiracy to kill him.

Talking to mediapersons here, the said: "Stones were thrown at the vehicle of the in a pre-planned manner. The stones hit the glasses of bus, which could have hit him (Chouhan) as well.

"It was clearly a pre-planned attack on the life of the but alert security personnel thwarted the attempt."

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, he added.

On the other hand, the has said that the incident was a result of intelligence failure and therefore, the should resign.

Ajay Singh, of the Opposition in state Assembly and MLA from Churhat constituency in district where the incident took place, said: " is a complete failure as the state's Home Minister. He should resign and the Chief Minister should look for another person to take the responsibility."

The said his party and its workers have no role in the attack. "On the contrary, it's a conspiracy hatched by the ruling itself."

On Sunday night, some miscreants threw stones at the Rath carrying Chief Minister Chouhan -- who is touring the state ahead of Assembly elections -- in Churhat area, said the police.

--IANS

hindi-nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)