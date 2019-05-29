17th Lok Sabha will miss prominent faces, strong voices

In last three decades of India's electoral history they were the strong voices of their party, states and respective constituencies in but their voices will not be heard in the 17th Lok Sabha, which gave a decisive mandate to government.

Prominent among them, who influenced the national for decades, are veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Hukumdev Narayan Yadav, former H.D. Deve Gowda, former in Mallikarjun and his deputy

The BJP veterans didn't contest 2019 polls as they were denied tickets on age ground while Deve Gowda, and Scindia, who were bitter critics of Modi, tasted defeats in their respective constituencies.

Advani, who was the oldest member in the outgoing Lok Sabha at 91 years, has represented the Gandhinagar constituency since 1991 and has been winning all the last five by big margins.

If Advani had contested, he could have become the oldest ever to fight the Lok Sabha elections after of the Janata Dal-United, who won from Hajipur in 2009 at age 88 and ended his stint at the age of 93.

Advani, remembered mostly for the rath yatra he undertook in 1990 to press for the demolition of the and building a Ram temple in its place, has served as Deputy and Home

His yatra, however, created the momentum that led to the demolition and large-scale riots but also established the BJP as a major political force in the country.

Besides Advani, party veterans Joshi, Mahajan, Shanta Kumar, and also didn't contest Lok Sabha polls.

Joshi, who won in 2014 from Kanpur, was the BJP between 1991 and 1993 and has also represented and in Parliament. In 2014, he was shifted to after the party decided to field from He also held several posts in the

Advani and Joshi are considered three top leaders of the BJP after late who shaped the BJP which in 2019 elections alone won 303 seats.

was elected the in the 16th Lok Sabha but she did not contest the this time.

In 2014, she got elected to the for the eighth time. She is currently the longest-serving woman member and has represented the constituency of since 1989.

As a she held the portfolios for Human Resource Development, Communications and Petroleum.

Hukumdev Narayan Yadav, a five time Lok Sabha MP, was known for oratory skills in the Yadav, a socialist who served as head of panchayat, was elected as MLA and entered the Lok Sabha in 1977.

Since then, he has represented Madhubani parliamentary constituency but he chose not to contest this time.

Deve Gowda, the former Prime Minister and a strong voice from the state of for the past three decades, couldn't enter Parliament for the first time.

He was expecting a sixth win in a row from Tumkur but was defeated by BJP's G.S. Basavaraju.

Elected to Parliament from Hassan constituency in 1991, Gowda was instrumental in bringing the problems of Karnataka, especially of farmers, to the forefront.

Kharge, who was of the party in the 16th Lok Sabha, had served as Minister - Labour and Employment, Railways and Social Justice and Empowerment in the Manmohan Singh-led

He lost from parliamentary constituency in by a margin of 95,452 votes against BJP's Umesh G. Jadhav.

Scindia, the young face of in the outgoing Lok Sabha, also tasted defeat for the first time in his electoral career.

A close associate of Congress Rahul Gandhi, Scindia was defeated by BJP's from Guna parliamentary constituency of

Guna was earlier known as the family bastion of the Scindia family.

Another Congress leader, was also defeated in the elections from his traditional Katihar seat in while veteran Ananth Geete also failed to make it to the Lok Sabha. Mohammad Saleem, a prominent voice of the too lost his seat.

This change in the Lok Sabha indicates a generational shift in Indian as out of the 542 newly-elected members, over 300 are first-timers while several heavyweights were defeated.

--IANS

bns/akk/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)