Overseas assets case: Vadra to appear before ED on Thursday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him.

A senior ED official told IANS, Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

