Azhar's listing has 'concrete consequences': French envoy

The listing of (JeM) as a global terrorist by the (UNSC) was a "very important political decision" with "concrete consequences", French said here on Friday.

The envoy, whose country had initiated the process to get Azhar sanctioned and had pushed it after the Pulwama terror attack, said the decision of the UNSC's 1267 to proscribe Azhar was particularly important as the world community had reached a consensus on acting against the terrorist responsible for so many attacks.

"It is a very, very concrete decision," Ziegler told reporters while referring to the "good news" received from on Wednesday.

"It has concrete consequences," the added as he pointed out that all the member countries of the Unite Nations will now have to seize Azhar's assets, ban his travel and bar him from acquiring finances.

Ziegler said it has been a "long process" but expressed satisfaction that it was done finally.

He also said that had unconditionally supported India's "legitimate" demand for proscribing Azhar as it was "unfair" that while JeM was banned, its leader was not.

--IANS

akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)