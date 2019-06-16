B-Town cheers Team India against Pakistan

Amid the ongoing ICC India- match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, like Kher, Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to to cheer the men in blue.

Here's a snapshot of what they tweeted:

Anupam: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.

Sudhir: will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.

Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!

Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and exchanging pleasantries.

Randeep: This guy is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India,

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in .. Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of 2019 -- IndVsPak -- Let's do this

Arjun Rampal: You beauty love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50.... Come on India.

