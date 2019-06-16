JUST IN
B-Town cheers Team India against Pakistan

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Amid the ongoing ICC World Cup India-Pakistan match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Greater Manchester, on Sunday, a string of Bollywood celebrities, like Anupam Kher, Sudhir Mishra and Randeep Hooda, took to social media to cheer the men in blue.

Here's a snapshot of what they tweeted:

Anupam: Wishing the Indian cricket team my best wishes.

Sudhir: India will win. Pakistani nerves have snapped.

Milap Zaveri: What an innings Rohit Sharma, 100 more to go! Come on India!

Kunal Kohli: #INDvPAK Rohit Sharma what a delightful century. K.L. Rahul superb 50. And 2 Pakistan bowlers warned twice each for stepping on the pitch. Amir and Virat Kohli exchanging pleasantries.

Randeep: This guy Mohammad Amir is too good. Pity he had to stay out of the game so long. Rohit Sharmaji ka ladka (boy) kuch karega (will do something) #INDvsPAK. India, India.

Riteish Deshmukh: 4.30 a.m in America... Makeshift TV to watch the most important match of World Cup 2019 -- IndVsPak -- Let's do this India.

Arjun Rampal: You beauty Rohit Sharma love you. What an amazing knock so far. Congrats on a very special 50.... Come on India.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 17:48 IST

