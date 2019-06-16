On Father's Day, Mahesh Bhatt thanks his daughters

In a departure from tradition, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt marked Father's Day on Sunday by thanking his daughters, Pooja, Alia and Shaheen.
Sharing a photograph of himself with his actress and filmmaker daughter Pooja, Bhatt Senior wrote: "Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side and helping me take on the challenges of life in my stride."
He also shared a photograph of his other daughters actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt: "Thank you Shaheen and Alia for adding to the perfume of my life."
Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director's chair after almost 20 years with "Sadak 2", which will release on July 10, 2020.
Produced by Vishesh Films, "Sadak 2" stars Alia, Pooja, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
--IANS
dc/nn/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU