Telangana CM's daughter Kavitha loses Nizamabad LS seat

In a huge shock to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his daughter was defeated in the election in Lok Sabha constituency.

Dharmapuri Arvind of BJP defeated Kavitha of Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by over 66,000 votes.

Arvind is the son of and member D. Srinivas. Kavitha was elected from in 2014.

The constituency had attracted nationwide attention for having the highest number of candidates. A total of 185 candidates were in the fray including 178 farmers, who filed nominations to highlight their demands for remunerative prices for their produce.

The had used a record number of Electronic Voting Machines to conduct the election in It deployed 16 ballot units of M3 version in each polling station to facilitate polling.

