Bajaj to launch electric scooters soon

Having established a global presence in the motorcycle market, Auto is planning a comeback in the segment and will soon launch an electric in the Indian market, Auto MD Rajiv said here on Monday.

He added that the company was satisfied with its performance in terms of exports and was now planning to shift its and attention towards increasing its share in the domestic market.

The announcement came as the company kicked off its new publicity campaign to redefine the Bajaj brand's identity as "The World's Favourite Indian" to mark its dramatic transition from a domestic maker to a global motorcycle powerhouse.

Amid speculation about the launch of an electric scooter on Monday, the MD of India's leading automobile company said: "The launch of the electric scooter will not happen today, but it will happen soon."

However, Bajaj did not divulge any details of the scooter.

He added that after doing well overseas and in the three-wheeler segment, the main focus of the company's and attention in the near future was now shifting towards having the same domination in the domestic motorcycle market.

"Our share in the domestic market had grown by 6-7 per cent in the last nine months and is now around 21-22 per cent," he said, adding that the new campaign would be used to drive the domestic sales further by pushing the idea that "if the whole world is buying Bajaj, why not you?".

Bajaj Auto's added that the Qute quadricycle, first unveiled in 2012, will hit the roads as early as March.

Quadricycles are four-wheelers with less power and lower maximum speed than conventional small cars.

With a presence in over 70 countries around the world, Bajaj has grown to become India's top motorcycle exporter with 40 per cent of the company's revenue coming from international markets.

"Our international performance is validation of our strategy of focus and differentiation. Our unwavering commitment towards building the best motorcycles in the world through design, technology, quality and customer satisfaction have made us a truly global brand," said at the event organised to launch the company's new publicity campaign.

"Bajaj brand is not only 'The World's Favourite Indian', but also perhaps the most illustrious of the Make in initiative of the Indian government," he added.

The company said that the new brand identity, which would mark a transition from the iconic "Hamara Bajaj", would be communicated through a powerful marketing campaign featuring TV, outdoor, print and

The of motorcycles and commercial vehicles will also undergo a transformation with new signage and branding in line with the message of "The World's Favourite Indian", the company said.

