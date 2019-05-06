Bar PM Modi from campaigning: Congress

The on Monday demanded that be barred from election campaigning for calling former "corrupt".

Senior leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, met on Monday evening to lodge a complaint against

"The comments of about ji are serious in nature. The language he used is shameful, which cannot be uttered again," Singhvi told reporters outside the Nirvachan Bhavan, the headquarters.

"We have asked the commission officials to bar Modi ji from further campaigning this election."

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Saturday had said: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' (corrupt) No. 1."

Congress leaders on Sunday described Modi as a "sick man" and "psychopath" for attacking the former

Singhvi said was given a chit by the in the Bofors defence deal case in 2005 and later in 2018 by the

He said Modi was violating laws everyday and he was not scared of the Constitution or the

"Modi ji does not care about Indian culture and tradition. He is resorting to cheap "

