BCCI chief Khanna meets Kohli, skips CoA meeting

Having missed the all-important meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed (CoA) in the national capital on Saturday, the Board of Control for in Indias (BCCI) managed to take out time to meet Kohli and wish him luck ahead of the upcoming in England and starting May 30.

Kohli is currently in the city to lead Royal Challengers in their IPL game against Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

Commenting on the meeting, Khanna said he wanted to wish the luck ahead of the showpiece event. "Just wanted to take this opportunity to wish him (Kohli) and the team luck for the upcoming World Cup," he told IANS.

Surprisingly, Khanna had sent a mail in the morning, a copy of which is with IANS, wherein he told the CoA that he would not be able to attend the CoA meeting due to family issues. The mail from the landed at 10:14 a.m. while the meeting started at 10 a.m.

had informed the three office-bearers of the meeting on April 21.

"Further to the discussion in the last CoA meeting on the CLT20 write-off issue, the of the CoA has once again requested the presence of the office bearers for the finalisation of the letter to the RBI. You are requested to kindly join the CoA meeting for the FEMA matter at 10 a.m. on the 27th of April," Johri wrote.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, a functionary said that while had informed the CoA well in advance that he wouldn't be able to make it to the meeting due to prior commitments, Khanna skipping it at the last moment citing family issues came as a surprise.

-IANS

bbh/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)