Star request, dew see BCCI prepone IPL playoff timings

The Supreme Court-appointed (CoA) on Saturday decided that the playoffs of the 12th edition of (IPL) will start from 7.30 p.m. instead of the scheduled 8 p.m. start.

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league had seen the playoff games beginning at 7 p.m.

Speaking to IANS, a said that dew will be an important factor down south while the host broadcasters, Star Sports, had already requested for an early start as the playoffs will be followed by an elaborate presentation ceremony.

"We have the playoffs in the south where dew is a huge factor. Also, Star had written to us to prepone the timings. If you realise, there is the case of an extended presentation ceremony after the playoffs. Keeping all this in mind, it was felt that we should bring it forward," the said.

Meanwhile, 'A' and U-19 is also being considered for the head coach's role at the National Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"We are looking at Dravid for the role of head at the NCA. Due process will be followed in the appointment," told reporters after a five-hour long meeting in the national capital.

The also recommended the names of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and for the Arjuna Award.

General Manager, Operations, had proposed the names of the cricketers to the during the meeting.

Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian side in recent times and will be leading the attack at Shami too has been in great form ever since making a remarkable comeback into the Indian limited overs side after being considered only for the longest format in the last couple of seasons.

Jadeja, who till recently was only part of the Indian Test side, has also made a return to the limited overs team and has been picked as the third spinner in the 15-member squad for starting May 30 in England and

Poonam has been deservedly nominated from the women's team. Smriti Mandhana was preferred by the panel over Shikhar Dhawan in 2018.

