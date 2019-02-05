Bedlam in UP Assembly, paper balls thrown at Governor

-
The first day of the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Tuesday as the opposition created a ruckus during Governor Ram Naik's address.
As soon as the House assembled, legislators of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress stormed to the Speaker's podium and raised anti-government slogans.
Some members also threw paper balls at the Governor.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who left for West Bengal after participating in the proceedings, condemned the unruly behaviour of the opposition and slammed them for showing disrespect to the Governor.
Naik completed his address amid the bedlam following which the House was adjourned till 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
While the Governor's address was on, opposition lawmakers crossed all limits of democratic decorum, the Chief Minister said adding that the "SP was unable to come out of its mindset of goondaism".
In the melee that ensued during the opposition protests, SP legislator from Saidpur, Subhash Pasi fainted and fell down. He was attended to by a medical team and later rushed to the Civil Hospital.
Talking to reporters in the Central Hall, Adityanath said the conduct of the Congress, SP and BSP MLAs was "unconstitutional and undemocratic".
"Their behaviour in the House shows enough how they would be behaving in normal life," he said.
