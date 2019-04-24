Modi biopic should be released after polls: EC to SC

The has reiterated that its decision to ban the release of the biographical film on Modi during the ongoing polls is valid, a source here said on Wednesday.

The (EC) submitted its report in a sealed cover on the biopic "PM Modi" starring to the on Monday.

According to a source familiar with the poll body's report to the apex Court, it said the officials, who watched the film, opined that there is high probability that a particular political party will gain electoral mileage if the film is permitted to be released during the ongoing polls.

Consequently, the poll body is justified in its decision to release the film after the last phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on May 19, according to the report.

The will decide on EC's report on Friday. The poll panel submitted the report in the court through its

The bench has also directed the to share the report with the film's producer, who had moved the apex court challenging the Commission's decision to ban its release despite getting the nod of the (CBFC).

The source said that the movie is pivots around popularising the character of Modi, and also portrays him as a leader with no-compromise approach.

"The content of the movie is uni-dimensional" said the source.

Earlier, the poll body had said that release of the film is not justified after the model code of conduct had come into effect. The on the contrary has said that the EC's ban is simply an exaggeration.

The will rule on these contentions by the end of this week.

--IANS

ss/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)