Bengal BJP member's son found hanging; murder alleged

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party gram panchayat member was on Thursday found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said.

The body of 22-year-old Sishupal Sahis was found in Purulia's Bagmundi area on Thursday morning with the saffron party claiming that he was murdered and hung from Atree to make it look like a suicide.

"Based on information, we recovered the body of Shishupal Sahis from a village in Bagmundi. He was found hanging from a tree. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death," Purulia Superintendant of Police Akash Magharia told IANS.

The officer said no official complaint has been lodged in the case.

BJP leader Mukul Roy claimed the youth was murdered and indrectly accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing.

"Sahis, the son of a BJP gram panchayat member in Purulia, has been killed and hung from a tree in a similar way six of our activists were killed earlier. A jungle-raj is prevailing in West Bengal," Roy alleged.

"Polling was held in 95 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. Can anybody show any pictures or video footage of any unrest or violence in any of the constituencies barring the three seats in Bengal? There is no democracy here," he said.

A youth BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in Purulia in May last year.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 23:04 IST

