Bengal BJP member's son found hanging; murder alleged

The son of a gram panchayat member was on Thursday found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's district, police said.

The body of 22-year-old was found in Purulia's Bagmundi area on Thursday morning with the saffron party claiming that he was murdered and hung from Atree to make it look like a suicide.

"Based on information, we recovered the body of from a village in Bagmundi. He was found hanging from a tree. His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death," Superintendant of Police told IANS.

The said no official complaint has been lodged in the case.

BJP claimed the youth was murdered and indrectly accused the state's ruling for the killing.

"Sahis, the son of a BJP gram panchayat member in Purulia, has been killed and hung from a tree in a similar way six of our activists were killed earlier. A jungle-raj is prevailing in West Bengal," Roy alleged.

"Polling was held in 95 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. Can anybody show any pictures or video footage of any unrest or violence in any of the constituencies barring the three seats in Bengal? There is no democracy here," he said.

A youth BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in in May last year.

