Bengal records 78% polling in last phase

The on Monday said that an average of about 78.73 per cent votes were cast in the seventh and final phase of elections in across nine parliamentary constituencies on Sunday.

Basirhat recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.42 per cent, followed by (84.85 per cent), Jaynagar (82.26 per cent), Mathurapur (81.93 per cent), Barasat (81.19 per cent), Jadavpur (78.96 per cent), Dum Dum (76.88 per cent), Kolkata South (69.65 per cent) and Kolkata North (65.74 per cent), said an

"Post poll scrutiny is on for most of the nine constituencies that voted on Sunday. Though the scrutiny exercise has been completed in one or two seats, the reports are yet to be submitted," the said.

Amid post poll violence across different districts in West Bengal, the EC officals said local administrations have been asked to take requisite measures to arrest political clashes and actions are being taken as soon as such incidents are reported.

However, a BJP delegation comprising state leaders like approached the Commission here alleging post poll violence in many areas across districts and demanded deployment of central forces till expiry of model code of conduct.

As many as 200 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) will remain deployed in till May 27 in a bid to curb any post-poll violence that might occur in the state, Central Police Observer said on Monday.

According to Dubey, Section 144 was invoked for an indefinite period in parts of Kankinara area under the constituency which was on the boil following violence and political clashes during by-elections on Sunday.

In Bhatpara, the BJP fielded Arjun Singh's son against candidate Madan Mitra, who is an accused in the Saradha and Narada scams.

Mitra on Monday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Office, accusing and his team of inciting violence in the area and demanded re-polls in five booths.

