Election officer missing in Bengal's Nadia district

IANS  |  Kolkata 

A nodal election officer in-charge of electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Ranaghat in West Bengal's Nadia district has gone missing, police said on Friday.

The Ranaghat parliamentary constituency goes to the polls on April 29.

"Arnab Roy, in his 30s, has been missing since the afternoon of April 18. He is still untraceable," said a senior police officer of Nadia district.

The Chief Electoral Officer of the state has sought a report on the matter from the District Election Officer.

The Election Commission and police are taking all possible steps to trace the missing officer, Commission sources said.

First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 14:32 IST

