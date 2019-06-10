K'taka govt announces 3-day state mourning over Girish Karnad's demise

The government on Monday announced three-day state mourning and one-day public holiday over the demise of Veteran playwright, and film-maker

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, # GirishKarnad. His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural May his soul rest in peace," H D Kumaraswamy tweeted.

After a prolonged illness, 81-year-old breathed his last earlier today in Bengaluru.

Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series. He was conferred with in 1974 and in 1992.

For his outstanding contribution towards literature, Bharatiya Jnanpith also awarded him with Jnanpith, the highest Indian literary award in 1998, four years after winning the Sahitya in 1994.

