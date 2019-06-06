'Bharat' emerges Salman's biggest opener, actor thanks fans

Superstar Salman Khan's latest film "Bharat" minted over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid. The on Thursday took to to thank his fans for giving "me my career's biggest opening ever".

He tweeted: "Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever."

"What made me the happiest and proudest is when during a scene in my film, national anthem is recited and every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind," Salman added.

According to trade Taran Adarsh, "Bharat", which also stars Katrina Kaif, is Salman's biggest Eid opener.

"'Bharat' storms the box office. Proves yet again is the biggest crowd puller. 'Bharat' opens much bigger than Salman and (Rs 34.10 crore) and 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore). 'Bharat' - Wednesday (Rs 42.30 crore) business," Taran tweeted.

"Bharat", directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film "An Ode To My Father". The Bollywood film depicts the history of through the life of an ordinary man.

After receiving a positive response from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with 'Bharat'.

"I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make 'Bharat' a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."

The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, and Disha Patani.

