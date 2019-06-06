Shahid met doctors to prepare for 'Kabir Singh'

met and interacted with doctors as preparation for his role in the forthcoming movie "Kabir Singh".

The said interacting with experts gave him a deeper understanding of the craft.

In the film, will be seen playing the role of a As part of his preparation, spent hours at hospitals so that he could observe their procedures in order to get the nuances right.

" is an -- perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise," Shahid said in a statement.

"Interacting with experts gave me a deeper understanding of the craft," he added.

The film narrates the love story of Kabir and Preeti, and how they overcome all the hurdles and find their 'happily ever after'.

"Kabir Singh", a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is a remake of Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that starred and

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)