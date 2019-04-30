Bharti AXA, Wishfin in pact for 2-wheeler insurance

Bharti General on Tuesday announced its alliance with Wishfin, financial marketplace, to offer two-wheeler to customers through its arm Wishpolicy.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjeev Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Bharti General Insurance, said: "We are happy to partner with Wishfin, a growing web aggregator offering insurance products, for reaching out to a large number of of new-age consumers."

