Bharti AXA, Wishfin in pact for 2-wheeler insurance

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Bharti AXA General Insurance on Tuesday announced its alliance with Wishfin, financial marketplace, to offer two-wheeler insurance to customers through its insurance arm Wishpolicy.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjeev Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said: "We are happy to partner with Wishfin, a growing web aggregator offering insurance products, for reaching out to a large number of of new-age consumers."

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 20:54 IST

