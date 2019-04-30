Feasibility study for IGI's air train plan conducted

-
National capital's IGI Airport might soon boast of a world class inter-terminal "air train" or "automated people mover" as a feasibility study for constructing such a system has been conducted.
According to industry sources, the airport operation Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) conducted the feasibility study and cost estimation for undertaking such a project.
But, it might take a while for the airport operator to achieve the financial closure for its inter-terminal APM project which is estimated to cost around Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.
The project envisages a people mover system that could be a driverless monorail system that takes passengers between terminals and connects them to other transportation systems.
Many large international airport complexes around the world have such a facility which makes it easier for passengers to catch connecting flights from various terminals.
However, the huge cost involved in the construction of the system has caused a slowdown of the project.
Additionally, new roads, underpass and transport mediums currently available between IGIA's terminals have considerably reduced the need for such a system.
