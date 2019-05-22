JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

SAT grants interim stay on NSE's disgorgement order

'Dozens of migrants land in Italy's Sardinia'

Business Standard

Bhawana Kanth is IAF's first combat-ready woman fighter pilot

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth is now the first woman fighter pilot to qualify for combat missions.

She completed the operational syllabus on Wednesday on MiG-21 Bison jet. Posted in Nal airbase on the border with Pakistan, she is now qualified for night flying operations as well.

Bhawana was one of the three women along with Mohna Singh and Avani Chaturvedi in 2016. Since then, IAF has inducted six women into the fighter stream.

MiG-21 Bison is the same fighter jet that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew when he downed Pakistan Air Force's F-16 durig an aerial combat on February 27.

--IANS

vd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 23:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements