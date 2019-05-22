Taliban kill 8 in Afghanistan truck bombing

At least eight people were killed and 10 injured when a truck bomb exploded after coming under fire by security forces in Afghanistan's province, officials said.

"A Humvee truck, full of explosives, was shot and exploded by security forces around 2 p.m. in city, after the enemy tried to gain entrance to the central part of the city," Arif Noori, for the governor told news.

He said the explosion took place in Police District 2 of Ghazni city and destroyed several offices as well as shops in the area.

Officials said the number of casualties could rise.

Noori said that besides the suicide bomber, a number of attackers were also in the truck, who failed to hit their intended target.

"When they were ordered by security forces to stop in first security belt of the city, they ignored the warning and headed towards the city, but the Humvee was targeted by the security forces in the second checkpoint and exploded," he said.

Officials said that security forces in the city had prior intelligence about the possible attack and were on high alert.

claimed the attack and said "it killed 10 soldiers".

