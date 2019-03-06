Bhushan Kumar appeals to Indians to make T-Series' YouTube channel world's No.1

Amidst a neck-and-neck competition with Swedish to become the world's most subscribed channel, Indian film production house and music label head honcho Bhushan Kumar on Wednesday urged people to come together in working towards a historic feat.

so far remains the number one channel on as per total subscribers with a count of 88,183,054, while comes a close second with 88,143,297 subscribers.

"There is an Indian channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to YouTube channel and make proud," Bhushan said in a video posted on

Bhushan used the #BharatWinsYouTube hashtag, and wrote: "We can make history. We can make win. Subscribe to T-Series."

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

T-Series is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.

