Eastwood may direct 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'

Veteran might direct "The Ballad of Richard Jewell", a look at a guard whose life gets turned upside down after identified him as a possible suspect in the 1996 Atlanta bombing.

The film is currently set up at Disney/Fox and could reunite with Alan Horn, the Studios chief who worked with the filmmaker when he was in charge of motion picture division.

and had originally been attached to star, but they will no longer appear in the movie. Their involvement will be limited to producing the film, reports variety.com.

Eastwood's involvement could change. He circled the project several years ago before opting to direct "Sully" with was last person to consider the project.

DiCaprio's business partners Jennifer Davisson Killoran, and are also producing. " Phillips" is writing the script, which will be based on a Marie Brenner article in

reported on the knapsack bomb at and helped clear bystanders - only to find himself vilified and suspected of being involved in the terrorism plot.

He was cleared as a suspect three months later and died in 2007 of a heart attack at the age of 44.

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)