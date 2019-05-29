South industry will help me grow: Sunny Leone

Leone, who is foraying into the southern industry with movies like "Rangeela" and "Veeramadevi", believes it will help her grow.

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow," told IANS.

"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called "Coca Cola".

She says there's room for all genres.

"Today, content sells and if it's good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and an audience for the same."

