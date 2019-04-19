Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2 cr seized in Bengal

At least 20 lakh cigarettes of foreign origin, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, were seized by the (DRI) and two persons were arrested, an said here on Friday.

According to him, cigarettes, which were seized in and around the eastern metropolis, were smuggled into from

"A total of 7.39 lakh cigarette sticks of 'Win' brand of and 'Esse Lights' brand of Korea valued at Rs 73.90 lakh, loaded on a pick-up van, were recovered from a truck terminal at Dankuni in Hooghly," a DRI told IANS.

On interrogation, the revealed that he received the consignment from another and that the cigarettes were loaded at Guwahati for delivery at a warehouse near Topsia area along with some household items.

"On search of the warehouse, another over 12.5 lakh cigarettes of different foreign brands such as Dunhill, (Indonesian brand), Monde (UAE-based) valued over Rs 1.24 crore were seized," the said.

Both the drivers were arrested and produced before a court which has remanded them to judicial custody till April 30.

