BJP, Centre responsible for Mayapuri violence: AAP

The Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of being directly responsible for "the barbaric repression let loose on the traders of Delhi's Mayapuri by the controlled- Police and paramilitary forces".

On Saturday, thousands of factory owners, scrap dealers and employees of commercial establishments in Mayapuri Industrial area in west turned violent during a sealing drive by the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) and Committee (DPCC).

Speaking to the media, said the had adopted an enemy-like approach towards Delhi.

"The traders have been the worst victims during the last five years of Modi government, which has been proved by sealing and all other activities, including Saturday's attack on them," he said.

He said it was shocking that instead of standing in solidarity with the traders, the BJP ordered to beat them up.

"Then paramilitary forces were called to further terrorise them by throwing bricks and stones on them. Is this the way to deal with traders? Are they terrorists? Why were they treated like this?" Sisodia asked.

Sisodia, also Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, said fearing that its conspiracy had backfired, the BJP was trying to divert the issue and its leaders were making baseless statements.

He said Union of State for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri said that these industries were to be relocated.

"So, who has to give land for relocation of these industries? Is it the or which was to provide land? " Sisodia questioned.

Puri on Saturday tweeted: "I want to make it clear that the matter of relocating nearly 800 polluting scrap industries is purely between and the The had issued an order in 2015, but the incompetent and clueless did nothing on it for four years which angered the "

Sisodia said the BJP cannot fool anyone by shedding crocodile tears. "Where were Puri and his Ministry since the 2015 NGT order? Where was Modi?

"Why are you running away from taking responsibility? Why are you shifting the blame? If you claim control, then accept responsibility also. Have some shame," Sisodia said.

Delhi Environment said: "I want to know under whose instructions they were there since they neither informed me nor took my approval. How was I bypassed?

"I will be writing to the LG, telling him that strict action should be taken against DPCC officers."

He said he would check if the gave them the approval and "were they (officials) told to keep the in the dark".

