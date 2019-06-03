Poor organisation behind Congress loss: MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh on Monday blamed Congress' poor organisation for the party's loss in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"The hasn't strengthened its organisation the way it should have. It hasn't organised its cadres at the grassroots and village level the way it should and could have. All its leaders, including me, are responsible for its poll debacle," Singh told reporters.

The also raised doubts over role of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections. "The elections results are an EVM game played by Prime and on the people," he said.

