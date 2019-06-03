Poor organisation behind Congress loss: MP Minister

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhopal 

Madhya Pradesh Cooperative Minister Govind Singh on Monday blamed Congress' poor organisation for the party's loss in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"The Congress hasn't strengthened its organisation the way it should have. It hasn't organised its cadres at the grassroots and village level the way it should and could have. All its leaders, including me, are responsible for its poll debacle," Singh told reporters.

The Minister also raised doubts over role of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections. "The elections results are an EVM game played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the people," he said.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 18:28 IST

