Shameful that Mamata protecting corrupt officer from CBI: Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Former West Bengal IPS officer joins BJP, says 'thugocracy' has replaced democracy in state
CBI questions Mamata Banerjee's aide in Saradha scam
Dharna to continue till Friday : Mamata
Days of TMC government in Bengal numbered: Yogi Adityanath
NDA destroying key institutions, TMC to save country: Mamata
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed as "shameful" his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's attempt to protect Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from the ongoing CBI probe into the Saradha ponzi scam and hailed the Supreme Court verdict directing him to appear before the central agency.
Hitting out at Banerjee, he said "nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than a state chief minister giving shelter to the "corrupt".
"You have seen that how the state chief minister is busy to protect a state officer involved in Saradha chit fund scam. I want to thank the Supreme Court that has directed the corrupt officer to appear before the CBI," Adityanath said while addressing a huge rally in Bengal's Purulia.
"A chief minister herself tries to protect a corrupt officer -- nothing can be more shameful than this in a democracy. He must meet the CBI and reveal who all are involved in the Saradha scam," he added.
Adityanath, who reached the Purulia rally by road from Jharkhand's Bokaro after the Bengal government denied permission for his helicopter to land in the state, termed the Trinamool Congress government as "corrupt, undemocratic and unconstitutional and urged people to remove them from power.
He also accused the Banerjee government of looting the funds provided by the centre under various central government schemes for the poor.
--IANS
mgr/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU