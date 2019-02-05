Shameful that Mamata protecting corrupt officer from CBI: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday termed as "shameful" his counterpart Mamata Banerjee's attempt to protect from the ongoing CBI probe into the Saradha ponzi scam and hailed the verdict directing him to appear before the central agency.

Hitting out at Banerjee, he said "nothing can be more shameful in a democracy than a giving shelter to the "corrupt".

"You have seen that how the is busy to protect a state involved in Saradha chit fund scam. I want to thank the that has directed the corrupt to appear before the CBI," Adityanath said while addressing a huge rally in Bengal's Purulia.

"A chief minister herself tries to protect a corrupt -- nothing can be more shameful than this in a democracy. He must meet the CBI and reveal who all are involved in the Saradha scam," he added.

Adityanath, who reached the Purulia rally by road from Jharkhand's Bokaro after the denied permission for his helicopter to land in the state, termed the government as "corrupt, undemocratic and unconstitutional and urged people to remove them from power.

He also accused the of looting the funds provided by the centre under various central government schemes for the poor.

