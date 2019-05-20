DMK is not bothered about exit poll results: Stalin

The (DMK) on Monday said his party is not bothered much about the exit poll results whether it is positive or negative.

"In three days time people's verdict will be known and we are waiting for that. The party is not bothered about exit poll results be it positive or negative," Stalin told the media here.

Exit polls conducted by various agencies after the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday predicted to win major number of seats in

To question whether would be part of any grouping that would come to power at the Centre, Stalin said: "Will give the explanation on May 23 after counting of votes."

According to him, the election results will be known only in the evening of May 23 and meeting of political parties in only after that would be useful.

--IANS

vj/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)