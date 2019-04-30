BJP failed to tackle J&K, Maoist problems: Mamata

on Tuesday slammed the government saying that its constant "torture and violence" on the locals had turned (J&K) into a "burning fire pit".

"Terrorism has increased by 260 per cent under the Modi regime. has turned into a burning fire pit. The situation there has become more volatile due to continuous torture and violence on people," Banerjee told an election rally in Salkia area of district.

She claimed that her government successfully tackled the "Maoist problem" in the insurgency-prone Jangalmahal (vast forested stretches mainly in Purulia, Bankura and West Midnapore districts) in Bengal.

"You all know about Jangalmahal area in Bengal. It was a den of the Maoists. So many people used to get killed in attacks every year. But since our government came to power, not a single case of murder has happened there in the last five years.

"Modi babu's party runs the government in They also had governments in and for more than 10 years. Have they been able to neutralise the Maoists there? No, it has not happened yet. But Jangalmahal in Bengal is now peaceful. There is no unrest. We have successfully tackled the Maoist problem," she said.

The TMC supremo hit out at the (EC) alleging that there was no need to stretch the elections to seven phases and that it was done to help the BJP. "It is causing inconvenience to common people. But it has been done so that the BJP leaders can reach all the places," she said.

Accusing the BJP of spending crores of rupees in its election campaign, Banerjee said the party in power at the Centre is spending the money it has looted from the country in the last five years.

"Our party can afford to rent only a couple of helicopters for campaigning. We do not have the money to rent 100 helicopters. But the BJP is surpassing all records of spending on election campaign. If elections are held on the basis of money then democracy will be lost," she said.

