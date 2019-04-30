AAP betrayed Delhiites on 96% of its promises: BJP

on Tuesday accused the (AAP) of betraying the people of on 96 per cent of its promises, including those like reduced electricity bills, CAG audit of power discoms, free Wi-Fi, CCTVs in buses, 3,000 beds in government hospitals, 900 Health Centres and more security for women.

Releasing a report prepared by the titled 'A tale of betrayal', Sahasrabuddhe said, "The key promise of the AAP government, Jan Lokpal Bill till today remains in the doldrums. Ironically, Kejriwal has himself removed the internal Lokpal of the party "

Ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections in Delhi, the AAP released a 70-point action plan. "This analysis reveals that 67 out of those 70 promises remain unfulfilled," he said.

The BJP alleged that the biggest reason for failing on promises was the AAP's of obstruction. "It not only created an atmosphere of pessimism among the people, but also stalled implementation of important welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat," he said.

Attacking the AAP government over the issue of full statehood, Sahasrabuddhe said, "In the last four and a half years, the AAP government never tried to amicably discuss the issue of full statehood to despite knowing that it can only be granted after an Act is passed in Parliament."

"Instead of working with the Central government, it indulged in the of confrontation with the constitutional representative," he said.

Asked why the report was released during the elections, Sahasrabuddhe said, "We have prepared reports on the performance of several other state governments. All those reports were released before the elections in those states."

