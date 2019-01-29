BJP hopes temporary relief from its new spin over Ram temple ahead of polls

With the Centre moving seeking its nod for giving a part of the 67 acres of the undisputed land to Nyas and other original owners, the BJP on Tuesday played another card which may give a new spin to country's political scenario ahead of the 2019 polls.

Although the BJP maintained that the move was not politically motivated, its leader were of the view that the decision could prove to be a game changer at least in where the and the BSP have forged an alliance and the has played its trump card by fielding as in-charge of Eastern

They feel that the move would set the party's agenda in the state which sends 80 MPs to the and would also send out a message that is serious about its promises.

"Modi ji had made it clear that an ordinance to build would arise only after the Supreme Court, which is hearing the matter, delivers its verdict. But there has been delay in the case. So the government came out with this move," a told IANS.

Another said it would also ease the pressure on the government which is being continuously built by the VHP and the RSS.

"It would pacify the anger of community, especially the sadhu-sants. You have seen the VHP has welcomed the move," he said.

The government has been under pressure from various saffron outfits which had been demanding an ordinance facilitating the temple construction. demanded legislation on it.

The government's move came days ahead of the VHP's Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj on the sidelines of Kumbh.

"The government was not under pressure due to the RSS or the VHP. In fact it was under pressure from the people. An image was in the making that the was no different from others and that would remain a dream for them. To some extent, the government's move would pacify them for the time being," said a

Meanwhile, sources in BJP said the decision would change the public discourse in once the top Court gives its nod to government to give the undisputed land to Nyas.

"First the alliance between and the BSP changed the public discourse followed by appointment of But today's would be above all. If the court gives its judgement alead of the polls, it could be a game changer," said a BJP source.

On the last day of the recently concluded Winter session of Parliament, the government passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to provide 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections of the general categories.

This move of the government was seen as an attempt to woo the upper caste votes whose ire the BJP faced in Assembly polls of the Hindi heartland of and

"After 10 per cent quota for upper castes, the move on would turn things in party's favour. This would send out a good message among the core voters of the BJP who are very emotional about the temple," said a said.

