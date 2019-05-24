BJP-IPFT alliance to remain despite junior ally's separate contest in LS polls: Tripura CM

Minister Kumar has said that despite the BJP's junior electoral partner contesting the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls separately, their alliance in the state would continue as it was.

"No, no the BJP- alliance in would continue as it was," Deb, also of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Pradesh Committee, said here on Thursday night when reporters asked about the fate of the coalition of the two parties as the contested the parliamentary polls against the dominant party.

The saffron party in alliance with the of Tripura (IPFT) wrested power in the state for the first time in the 2018 Assembly polls delivering a humiliating defeat to the Left Front after 25 years.

However, in the just-held Lok Sabha election, minor ally IPFT fielded candidates in the two seats defying the BJP's repeated appeals.

Both the candidates - IPFT and Revenue Minister (Tripura East) and Brishaketu Debbarma (Tripura West) - secured poor votes - 45,304 (4.33 per cent of the valid votes polled) and 44,225 (3.99 per cent), respectively.

Refusing to give details, the Minister said: "Some leaders and officials have conspired against us and the BJP before the parliamentary polls. Action would be taken against them in the next two months."

Terming the (CPI-M) as "complain party", said: "Due to their (CPI-M leaders) negative activities, mindset and attitude, share in the Lok Sabha polls reduced to 15 from 19 per cent in the state. With the 13-month performance of the BJP-IPFT government, our (BJP) vote share increased to a large extent."

The BJP, which secured six per cent of votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, managed 49.03 per cent votes in these polls while the CPI-M's vote share reduced to 17.31 per cent this time from the 64 per cent in 2014.

Praising Tripura Pradesh Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman's personality and work, the said: "Due to his ( leader) performance, the vote share of has increased."

The Congress, which had secured 15.2 per cent votes in the 16th parliamentary polls, bagged 25.34 per cent votes in the 17th

The Chief Minister, crediting the BJP's performance in Tripura to and Amit Shah, said that a constructive opposition party is always good for the nation and state and also for good governance.

In its maiden victory in Tripura's Lok Sabha battle, the ruling BJP won the state's two seats by a huge margin of votes.

In Tripura West, BJP candidate secured 5,73,532 votes (51.77 per cent of votes polled) and won the seat defeating her Congress rival by a margin of 3,05,689 votes.

In the tribal reserved Tripura East seat, BJP's Rebati Tripura won bagging 4,82,126 votes (46.12 per cent) and beating his Congress rival Pragya Burman by a margin of 2,04,290 votes.

