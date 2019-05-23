BJP makes inroads in Telangana, wrests 3 seats from TRS (2nd Lead)

Making inroads in Telangana, the BJP wrested three seats from the and retained one seat while the also wrested two seats from the ruling party and retained one.

The (TRS), which was hoping for a clean sweep, could win only nine out of 17 seats while its ally All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained

In 2014, the had bagged 11 seats while three MPs from other parties had later switched loyalties to the ruling party.

The BJP improved its tally from one to four while the increased its numbers from two to three.

President and Chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter suffered a shocking defeat in Nizamabad at the hands of the BJP's D. Arvind.

The BJP also wrested the Adilabad and Karimnagar seats from the TRS. In Karimnagar, TRS lost to the BJP's Bandi by 89,508 votes.

The wrested Bhongir from the TRS as its defeated sitting

In Chevella, the Congress party's Konda lost to G. Ranjith Reddy of the TRS. Vishweshwar Reddy, a and one of the richest MPs in the previous Lok Sabha, was elected from this constituency in 2014 on a TRS ticket but had crossed over to the Congress recently.

In Khammam, the Congress party's and former Union was defeated by Nama Nageswar Rao of the TRS. In the previous election, the YSRCP's was elected from here and he later joined the TRS.

In Malkajgiri, India's largest constituency, the Congress party's A. Revanth Reddy defeated M. Rajasekhar Reddy of the TRS. This seat was won by the TDP's Malla Reddy in 2014 but he later switched over to the TRS.

The TRS retained the Medak, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Peddapalle, Warangal and Zahirabad seats and wrested Nagarkurnool from the Congress.

The Congress' was elected from Nalgonda, defeating his nearest rival by 25,682 votes. In 2014, the Congress party's was elected from here but he later joined the TRS.

The BJP retained Secunderabad, where its leader defeated TRS candidate

--IANS

ms/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)