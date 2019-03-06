Samjhauta Express blast case verdict on March 11

A special (NIA) court, here on Wednesday, said it would pronounce verdict in the 2007 blast case on March 11.

On February 18, 2007, a blast in the that connects and killed 68 people, mostly national.

The said in the charge sheet the explosion had targeted Pakistani Muslims.

The incident happened at Diwani village near the industrial town of Panipat, 160 kilometres from here, in Haryana, when it was heading towards Attari, the last station on the Indian side.

Aseemanand, a member of the right-wing Hindu group Abhinav Bharat, was alleged to be involved in the bombing.

Lokesh Sharma, Sunil Joshi, and alias Ramji were also named in the charge sheet.

