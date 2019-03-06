Truck carrying 306 LPG cylinders explodes in Uttarakhand

A truck carrying more than 300 LPG cylinders exploded on Wednesday evening near Duggada area of district in Uttarakhand, a top said here.

However, there was no loss of life in the deafening blast that terrified the residents of the nearby villages on the Lansdowne-Kotdwar road, of Police (SSP) of Pauri, Dilip Singh Kunwar, said.

"The truck was carrying 306 LPG cylinders when it suddenly caught fire and exploded," Kunwar said.

Within minutes, fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. But by that time, everything had been reduced to ashes.

The and the helper of the truck are absconding.

"We are investigating the matter and trying to find out how the fire broke out," Kunwar said.

--IANS

str/oeb/bg

