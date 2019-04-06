BJP names 24 candidates, Uma Bharti among 10 dropped

The on Saturday released a list of 24 candidates across seven states for the elections, denying tickets to 10 sitting including Union and five-time from

The list, finalised by the BJP's Central Election Committee, has names of eight candidates from Haryana, four each from and Rajasthan, three each from and and one each from and Odisha.

Uma Bharti, who had announced that she would not contest the polls, has been replaced in Jhansi by Anurag Sharma, the owner of

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has also dropped Banda and replaced him by R.K. Patel, while Nilam Sonkar has retained her Lalganj seat. From Phulpur, the party has fielded Keshri

Among the eight candidates announced from Haryana, the party has dropped three sitting and retained five.

(Ambala), Ramesh Chandra Koushik (Sonipat), Union Rao Indrajeet Singh (Gurgaon), Dharmveer Singh (Bhiwani-Mahendragarh) and have retained their candidatures.

Ashwini Kumar, the owner of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari, has been dropped as the party candidate from Karnal. He has been replaced by has been replaced by Nayab Singh Saini while Suneeta Duggal has replaced (Sirsa).

In Rajasthan, three sitting have been dropped. Sona Ram, who defeated former Union from Barmer in 2014, has been replaced by Kailash Choudhary.

In place of and Bahadur Singh Koli (Bharatpur), the party has fielded and Ranjeeta Koli, respectively, while has retained his Karauli-Dholpur seat.

In Jharkhand, has been replaced by Denying ticket to sitting Kodarma Rabindra Kumar Rai, the BJP has fielded Yadav.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior seat represented by has gone to Tomar has been shifted to Morena. In Chindwara, the party has pitted Natthan Shah against Nakul Nath, son of In Dewas, the BJP has fielded Mahendra Solanki as its candidate.

For the Assembly seat, the BJP has fielded against Under electoral laws, it is mandatory for to become an MLA within six months of assuming office to continue as the

In West Bengal's Purulia parliamentary constituency, the BJP has fielded Jyotirmoy Mahato, while the Jagatsinghpur seat in Odisha has gone to Bibhuti

