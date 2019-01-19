BJP's alliance is with CBI, ED; ours with common man: Akhilesh

Accusing the BJP of having aligned with central agencies like the and the ED, Yadav on Saturday appealed to the opposition to come together and defeat the conspiracies being hatched to divide alliance partners in states.

The former Minister said the issue of Prime Ministerial candidate will be decided by the people.

He said with the beginning of the new year, the country now was pining for a new

"How happy will the country be if it gets a new Prime Minister," the (SP) said.

"They (BJP) say look how many prime ministerial aspirants the opposition has. At times, they say we have lot of grooms. My response to them is -- We will see to it. Whoever people decide, will become prime minister," Yadav said at the mega rally of the opposition parties here.

Dubbing the BJP government at the Centre as a 'failure', which has "disappointed and defrauded the nation and its people", the accused the Modi regime of "spreading hatred" in society,

Referring to the alliance stitched by his party and the in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said "Now only a few parties have aligned. Wait for all parties to come together. We have seen how you (Modi) have forged alliances to come to power.

"Now, we have brought all the best in the country on the same platform, and we will prepare a beautiful bouquet," he said.

The said, unlike the BJP, the opposition has allied with the people of the country.

"You are making alliances with the (Central Bureau of Investigation) and (Enforcement Directorate). But we have alliances with the people. And in democracy, whatever people decide, that happens," he said.

Yadav appealed to the leaders opposed to the BJP to remain vigilant about conspiracies that would be hatched to wean away their alliance partners.

"Since my party formed the alliance with the BSP, the BJP is holding daily meetings to find ways and means of winning at least one seat in

"The BJP knows it cannot win votes on the basis of performance. So it will hatch conspiracies to wean away your partners.

"I appeal to you to see through their conspiracies, and work to save the country, by strengthening your parties, and ensuring the victory of your candidates in the parliamentary polls," he added.

