Sala remembered as Cardiff make painful return to action

A minute's silence was held before Cardiff's first match on Tuesday since the plane carrying the club's record signing disappeared over the over a week ago.

After completing a GBP 15 million (USD 20 million) move from Nantes on January 19, Sala was on his way from to take part in his first training session with two days later when the aircraft carrying the Argentine and lost contact.

Visiting fans at unveiled a banner reading: "We never saw you play and never saw you score but Emiliano our beautiful bluebird we will love you forever more."



The captains of both sides laid a bouquet of flowers on the pitch before kick-off, while shirts and flags were waved among the visiting support.

described the past week as the toughest of his career having helped the deal that brought Sala to the club.

"I've been in football management for 40 years and it's been by far the most difficult week in my career, by an absolute mile," said Warnock on Monday.

"It's been a traumatic week and even now I can't get my head around the situation. It's probably hit me harder than anyone else as I've met the lad and talked to him for the last six to eight weeks."



suspended the for the plane on Thursday, but a has continued.

Top players were among the more than 4,500 contributors to a crowdfunding page which has raised over 360,000 euros (USD 411,000) to look for Ibbotson and Sala.

In Arsenal's match programme, compared the game to his experience of representing against England in the wake of the terrorist attacks in 2015.

"It is hard to get into the game at times. You have to be professional, but you also feel the emotion, the sadness around you," said Koscielny.

"There are things far more important than football and you don't know what tomorrow will bring. I am very happy that the searches are now continuing.

