Rabada ruled out of remaining IPL matches

In a big blow for Capitals, pacer Rabada has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the ongoing (IPL) due to a back Rabada will now return to his homeland.

It was earlier reported by IANS that the final call will be taken by (CSA) who had asked for the Rabada's scan reports to be sent to them.

The current Purple Cap holder, who was carrying a back niggle over the last couple of days, has been advised to return by CSA, as a precautionary measure ahead of beginning May 30.

23-year-old Rabada, who took 25 wickets in the 12 matches that he played this season, spoke ahead of his departure. "It is indeed very hard for me to leave the Capitals at this stage of the tournament," he said. "But with just a month away, a collective decision has been made for me in this regard. It's been a tremendous season for me with the Capitals, both on and off the field, and I truly believe that our team can win the trophy."

Delhi Capitals' said, "It's unfortunate that Rabada is having to leave us at this stage of the tournament. But I have full confidence in our team, and I'm sure each and every member of this unit will step up to the occasion."

have qualified for the playoffs and will play Rajasthan Royals in their last league game of the season on May 4 at the

