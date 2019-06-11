BSES launches EV charging station in Delhi, plan for 150 more

-
Delhi electricity distribution company BSES on Tuesday unveiled its first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station as part of its plan to set up over 150 EV charging stations across its licensed area in the capital.
BSES said in a statement that the first of these smart EV charging stations was inaugurated at the discom's grid sub-station at South Extension Part II by Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain.
"BSES has entered into partnerships with several organisations to set up over 150 smart EV charging stations across its licensed area. Of this, around 50 smart EV charging stations will be set-up in financial year 2019-20," it said.
"Located in the heart of the busy South Extension Part II market, the smart EV charging station - Blue Smart Charge - can charge two EVs simultaneously. This has been set up in partnership between BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), Gensol Charge Pvt Ltd and Techperspect," the statement said.
According to the discom, these smart charging stations being set up are equipped with an "analytic platform" which will help EV owners get a seamless online experience.
"Through the ElectreeFi Mobile App, an EV consumer can locate the nearest charging station, make advance online booking and even pay on-line through multiple options," it said.
The tentative total cost of charging, including the cost of electricity (as per DERC tariff) and the overheads (parking charges, recovery of equipment cost etc) is expected to be Rs 160-200 for a full charge. This translates into a Rs 1.60 to Rs 1.80 cost per km, which is extremely competitive compared to petrol, diesel and even CNG vehicles," it added.
Commenting on the development, ABRPL Chief Executive Amal Sinha said in a statement: "Along with promoting renewable power in a big way, we are now gearing up to aggressively push the case of electric vehicles and their charging. For this, we are engaging with key stakeholders and domain experts Ato evolve strategies and framework to create an ecosystem for the promotion of e-mobility."
