Rains likely in Delhi, heatwave to end

conditions prevailing in the national capital from the past few days are set to end on Tuesday following a strong predictions of rains in the evening, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat, the office said here.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light rains are expected in the evening owing to a cyclonic circulation over and moisture-laden winds from the

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, a substantial dip from 48 degree Celsius on Monday when broke the previous record of the hottest day in the month of June.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There is a possibility of dust storms and thunderstorm towards the night," said an IMD

According to private forecaster Skymet, rains are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the mercury below 40-43 degree Celsius.

Later, there will be no chances of conditions due to the arrival of monsoon as westerly dry winds will stop and easterly winds filled with moisture will come to the northern region.

Western, central, and northern parts of the country have been witnessing a surge in temperature from past few days, making the conditions severe.

