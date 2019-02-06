Cabinet approves revised office memorandum for upper caste quota

The on Wednesday gave its ex post facto approval to the revised Office Memorandum (OM) pertaining to the Cabinet Note on "Amendment of Constitution to provide for reservation for Economically Weaker Sections".

The OM was approved by the Cabinet on January 8 this year.

An official release said the approval will promote social equity by providing opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status.

The Constitution (103 Amendment) Act, 2019 that provides 10 per cent quota to economically backward sections of upper castes in education and government jobs has already come into force. The constitution amendment bill was passed in the winter session of parliament.

