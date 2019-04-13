Campaign for 2nd phase gains momentum in Odisha

After voting in the first phase of the and Assembly elections, the campaigning for the second phase has gained momentum in with political parties holding rallies and road shows.

Aska, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh parliamentary constituencies and 35 Assembly seat in these areas will go to the polls on April 18.

Leaders of three major political parties -- the Congress, the and the -- are touring Assembly segments to canvass for their party candidates.

BJD and on Saturday held public meetings and road shows in the Kandhamal and parliamentary constituencies and raised the issue of negligence by the central government.

Claiming that 40 lakh farmers benefited from the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, Patnaik said the BJP is conspiring to stop this project. "Nobody can stop the scheme and no will be deprived of the benefits under it," he said.

Patnaik, eyeing the fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister, is contesting from two Assembly seats -- Hinjili and Bijepur. Votes for both the seats will be cast in the second phase.

The BJP has also intensified campaign with an aim to oust the Patnaik government, which has been in power since the last 19 years.

While and BJP have held several rallies in the state, and BJP in-charge campaigned in several constituencies. Jual Oram, contesting the Sundargarh seat, also held rallies in his constituency.

"Patnaik must present report card and answer what he has done for Odisha in the last 19 years. Farmers don't get benefits of Kalia scheme, while BJD MPs and MLAs are enrolled as beneficiaries under it," alleged Pradhan.

While the central leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are yet to campaign in the state for the second phase, state has been leading campaign.

"Odisha's 60 per cent population is dependent on agriculture. No progress is possible if we ignore them. People have seen through the games of other parties and are ready to choose the this time," said the Congress

As usual the electioneering is not devoid of the glamour quotient. While several Odia cine artists are campaigning for different political parties, Bollywood stars have also descended to do canvassing.

and have campaigned for BJD candidate in the constituency. They visited several parts of the constituency on Friday.

--IANS

cd/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)