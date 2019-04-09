Campaigning ends for 1st phase of Lok Sabha battle

The hustle and bustle of campaigning came to an end on Tuesday in 91 constituencies spread over 20 states and Union Territories which will go to the polls on Thursday marking the start of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

As the clock struck 5 p.m., the election rallies and street corner meetings ceased in the 91 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Lakshadweep.

The first phase will cover all the constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories.

These include all the 25 seats of Andhra Pradesh, 17 seats of Telangana, five seats of Uttarakhand, two seats each of Arunachal Pradesh, and and one seat each of Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar as well as Lakshadweep.

The first phase will also cover Uttar Pradesh's eight out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, four out of 40 seats of and two out of 42 seats of

