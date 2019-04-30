Cash, liquor, narcotics worth Rs 18.43 cr seized in Haryana

Unaccounted money, illicit liquor, narcotics and other inducements worth over Rs 18.43 crore have been seized across so far by police, flying squads and surveillance teams, which are strictly monitoring implementation of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the state, of Police said on Tuesday.

The Police has been taking strict measures to check the illegal flow of money, liquor and drugs ahead of polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats on May 12, he said.

"Elaborate arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections so that the public can come to polling booths and exercise their franchise without any fear," the DGP said, adding all-out efforts were being made to conduct the election in a peaceful and incident-free environment.

of Police, Law and Order, said that a total of 315,625 litres of liquor, comprising Indian Made Foreign Liquor, beer and home-made liquor, with a value of over Rs 5.07 crore has been seized since schedule was announced by the on March 10.

He said that due to the tight vigil being maintained across the state especially in bordering areas, drugs/narcotics worth over Rs 9.12 crore have been seized.

Unaccounted cash worth amounting to Rs 3.11 crore has also been seized from different parts in the state, Virk said.

Precious metals worth around Rs 1.12 crore and freebies (gold/silver/ornaments) have also been seized.

