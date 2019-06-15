Centre seeks report from West Bengal on political violence

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Centre on Saturday sought a report from the West Bengal government on the measures it took to contain political violence in the state. It also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led government to investigate the incidents of violence in order to bring the culprits to book.

Sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued an advisory to the West Bengal government, expressing "deep concern" over the unabated violence in the state over the years.

