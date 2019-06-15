Thackeray, Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya on Sunday

chief will visit on Sunday along with his 18 party MPs. His wife are also expected to join him.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, MP said: " and our MPs are coming to to offer prayers at the makeshift For us, and are not subjects of politics, but a matter of faith and religion. We have never sought votes in the name of the temple and will never do so."

Raut said had promised to visit Ayodhya with his MPs after elections and he was simply fulfilling the promise. MPs will return to after offering prayers at the temple.

The has accorded the state guest status to Thackeray and MPs.

Last November, the chief and his family had visited Ayodhya, where he coined the slogan, "Pehle mandir, phir sarkar" (First temple, then government).

--IANS

amita/ksk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)